Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.72 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,967 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,235. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

