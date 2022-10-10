Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $6 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,583,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. 42,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

