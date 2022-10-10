Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $8.38 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.41% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,019. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.