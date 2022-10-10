Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,585 shares during the period. Hostess Brands comprises approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.67% of Hostess Brands worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,566,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

TWNK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,040. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.