Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 287,587 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.49. 743,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

