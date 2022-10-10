Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,383 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,007. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.