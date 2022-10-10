Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,982 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.31. 8,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

