Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 358,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 253,840 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

