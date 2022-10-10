Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at €62.02 ($63.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.21. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

