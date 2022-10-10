Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $12.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $5.76 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

