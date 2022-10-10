BRN Metaverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $427,541.00 (BRN)

BRN Metaverse (BRN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. BRN Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $427,541.00 worth of BRN Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BRN Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BRN Metaverse has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BRN Metaverse

BRN Metaverse was first traded on December 9th, 2021. BRN Metaverse’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,828,003 tokens. BRN Metaverse’s official website is brntoken.net. The Reddit community for BRN Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/brntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BRN Metaverse’s official message board is brnmetaverse.medium.com. BRN Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @brntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BRN Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “BRN Metaverse (BRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BRN Metaverse has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BRN Metaverse is 0.20265187 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $550,729.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brntoken.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BRN Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BRN Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BRN Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

