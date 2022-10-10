Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Price Target at $131.50

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

