Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $17.14

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

