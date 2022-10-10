Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,490.56

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,490.56 ($18.01).

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travis Perkins

In related news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 785 ($9.49) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 859.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,036.93. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 694.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.