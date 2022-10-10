BTRIPS 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.46 Million (BTR)

BTRIPS (BTR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, BTRIPS has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One BTRIPS token can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. BTRIPS has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BTRIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTRIPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BTRIPS

BTRIPS’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. BTRIPS’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,577,800 tokens. The official message board for BTRIPS is medium.com/@project.btrips. BTRIPS’s official Twitter account is @btrips_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTRIPS is www.btrips.io.

Buying and Selling BTRIPS

According to CryptoCompare, “BTRIPS (BTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BTRIPS has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BTRIPS is 0.02985212 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,998.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btrips.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTRIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTRIPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTRIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTRIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTRIPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.