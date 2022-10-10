Burn Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million (BURN)

Burn (BURN) traded 49% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Burn token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burn has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $77,012.00 worth of Burn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burn has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Burn Token Profile

Burn launched on April 21st, 2022. Burn’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,234,625,699 tokens. Burn’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge. Burn’s official website is burn.realshibadoge.com.

Burn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn (BURN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burn has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Burn is 0.0000119 USD and is down -15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,466.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.realshibadoge.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.