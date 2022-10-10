Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Bxmi Token (BXMI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Bxmi Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bxmi Token has a market cap of $31.75 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Bxmi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bxmi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bxmi Token Profile

Bxmi Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2020. Bxmi Token’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,000,000 tokens. Bxmi Token’s official Twitter account is @bitxmicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bxmi Token is bxmi.io. Bxmi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bitxmiexchange.

Buying and Selling Bxmi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bxmi Token (BXMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bxmi Token has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bxmi Token is 0.38095694 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,723,373.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bxmi.io/.”

