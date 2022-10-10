Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 1,338 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,669.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,669.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

