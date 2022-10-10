Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$34.12 and a one year high of C$41.94.

Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.