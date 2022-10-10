Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.80. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

