Carbon Protocol (SWTH) Market Cap Hits $10.17 Million

Carbon Protocol (SWTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Carbon Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Carbon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and $49,060.00 worth of Carbon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carbon Protocol Token Profile

Carbon Protocol’s genesis date was May 13th, 2018. Carbon Protocol’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,589,288,709 tokens. The official website for Carbon Protocol is switcheo.com. Carbon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @switcheolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carbon Protocol is blog.switcheo.com. The Reddit community for Carbon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Carbon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Protocol (SWTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon Protocol has a current supply of 1,719,507,587.7316053 with 1,589,288,708.81276 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Protocol is 0.00656422 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $20,594.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://switcheo.com.”

