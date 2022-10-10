Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.98

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.