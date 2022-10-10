Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.98

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.