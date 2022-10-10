Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $498.90

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 498.90 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 501.40 ($6.06), with a volume of 1235412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 725.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 894.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62. The stock has a market cap of £732.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

