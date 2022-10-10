Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Carvana has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $309.50.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

