Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.90.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Carvana has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $309.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
