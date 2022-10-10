Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$12.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Cascades Trading Down 1.6 %

CAS opened at C$8.39 on Monday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.95 and a 12 month high of C$16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$845.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.35.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2414779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$76,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75. In related news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$76,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at C$302,975.21. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,367.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

