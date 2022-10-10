Castello Coin Price Reaches $0.10 (CAST)

Castello Coin (CAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Castello Coin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Castello Coin has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $99,370.00 worth of Castello Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castello Coin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castello Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Castello Coin Profile

Castello Coin’s launch date was July 1st, 2021. Castello Coin’s total supply is 440,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,316,104 tokens. The official website for Castello Coin is castellocoin.com. The Reddit community for Castello Coin is https://reddit.com/r/castello_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Castello Coin’s official Twitter account is @castellocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Castello Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Castello Coin (CAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Castello Coin has a current supply of 440,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Castello Coin is 0.10153119 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $103,813.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://castellocoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castello Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castello Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castello Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castello Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castello Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.