Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,091. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.