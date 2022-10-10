CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.99

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,952,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

