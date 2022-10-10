CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,672.61. 7,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,895.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,006.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

