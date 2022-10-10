CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

MPC stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,724. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.