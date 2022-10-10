CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

ETN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

