CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,436 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 334.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $27.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,023. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.44. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.30.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.



