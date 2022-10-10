CENNZnet (CENNZ) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

CENNZnet (CENNZ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One CENNZnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CENNZnet has a total market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $140,839.00 worth of CENNZnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CENNZnet has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,282.39 or 0.99950401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022724 BTC.

CENNZnet Coin Profile

CENNZnet (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. CENNZnet’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. CENNZnet’s official website is cennz.net. CENNZnet’s official Twitter account is @cennznet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CENNZnet is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling CENNZnet

According to CryptoCompare, “CENNZnet (CENNZ) is a cryptocurrency . CENNZnet has a current supply of 1,200,000,000. The last known price of CENNZnet is 0.02805143 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,638.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cennz.net/.”

