Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 114 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.54).

Centamin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 89.36 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.87.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

About Centamin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.29%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

