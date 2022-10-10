Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.66. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 11 shares.

IPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

