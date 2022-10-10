Ceres (CERES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,702.00

Ceres (CERES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Ceres token can currently be bought for $26.42 or 0.00137446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $642,086.57 and approximately $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ceres Token Profile

Ceres launched on August 25th, 2021. Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,300 tokens. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @tokenceres and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ceres’ official message board is tokenceres.medium.com. Ceres’ official website is cerestoken.io.

Ceres Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ceres (CERES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Sora platform. Ceres has a current supply of 6,636.98458981 with 5,511.98458981 in circulation. The last known price of Ceres is 27.90960328 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,228.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cerestoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

