Chellitcoin Price Hits $0.43 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $99,358.00 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded up 128.5% against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellitcoin (CHLT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chellitcoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Chellitcoin is 0.51815628 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $99,081.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chellitcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars.

