Cherry Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.22 Million (CHER)

Cherry Network (CHER) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Cherry Network has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $54,881.00 worth of Cherry Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cherry Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cherry Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cherry Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cherry Network Token Profile

Cherry Network was first traded on December 26th, 2021. Cherry Network’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,971,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Cherry Network is https://reddit.com/r/cherrynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cherry Network’s official message board is blog.cherry.network. Cherry Network’s official website is cherry.network. Cherry Network’s official Twitter account is @cherry_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cherry Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cherry Network (CHER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cherry Network has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cherry Network is 0.0210147 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $36,177.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cherry.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cherry Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cherry Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cherry Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cherry Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cherry Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.