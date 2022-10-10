Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 3,066 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.34. 145,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

