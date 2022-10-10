Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz (CHZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chiliz has a current supply of 8,888,888,888 with 6,000,386,952.730388 in circulation. The last known price of Chiliz is 0.2156072 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $105,717,159.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

