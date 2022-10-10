China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.73

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 59422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 27.83%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Further Reading

