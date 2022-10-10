Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 7,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.