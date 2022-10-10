Citrus Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.23 Million (CTS)

Citrus (CTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Citrus has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Citrus has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $302,362.00 worth of Citrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citrus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citrus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Citrus

Citrus’ launch date was July 10th, 2021. Citrus’ total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,928,796 tokens. Citrus’ official Twitter account is @citrustech_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Citrus is citrus-tech.medium.com. The Reddit community for Citrus is https://reddit.com/r/?q=citrus-tech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Citrus’ official website is www.citrus.tech.

Citrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Citrus (CTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Citrus has a current supply of 380,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Citrus is 0.17162872 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $231,425.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citrus.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citrus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.