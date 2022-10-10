Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $128.67 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Civic is 0.13061051 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,180,609.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civic.com/.”

