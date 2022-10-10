Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 705 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 602,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,425 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.