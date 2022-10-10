Clarity Financial LLC Invests $14.20 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.34. 301,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

