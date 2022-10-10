Clarity Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

