Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

