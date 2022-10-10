Clarity Financial LLC Sells 163 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 104,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

