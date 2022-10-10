Clearpool (CPOOL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Clearpool (CPOOL) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Clearpool has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $915,282.00 worth of Clearpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clearpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Clearpool has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Clearpool’s launch date was October 19th, 2021. Clearpool’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,398,519 tokens. Clearpool’s official website is clearpool.finance. Clearpool’s official Twitter account is @clearpoolfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clearpool’s official message board is clearpool.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clearpool (CPOOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Clearpool has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 177,857,370.96 in circulation. The last known price of Clearpool is 0.12450426 USD and is down -21.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,195,817.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clearpool.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clearpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clearpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clearpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

